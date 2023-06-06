NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Grieving Family Ponders life Without Bread Earner

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Twenty-year-old Bijay Lakshmi was a demure and shy girl when she got married barely a year ago with so many dreams in her eyes but had to grow into a woman soon as she became mother to a daughter in April. Now, her husband has passed away in the deadly train accident. Watch the full story...

