NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident - In the initial investigation, the matter of signal failure came to the fore.

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Railway Board Statement: For the first time the statement of the Railway Board has come to the fore on the Balasore accident. In the initial investigation, the matter of signal fault has come to light.

All Videos

Human error behind the accident, ZEE NEWS has the first report of the accident
6:35
Human error behind the accident, ZEE NEWS has the first report of the accident
Death ran on the tracks, Railways answered the questions for the first time after the accident
17:50
Death ran on the tracks, Railways answered the questions for the first time after the accident
Odisha Train Accident: Congress Says Centre Was Aware Of Interlocking System Issue
2:19
Odisha Train Accident: Congress Says Centre Was Aware Of Interlocking System Issue
Balasore Train Accident: Team of doctors from Delhi reached Balasore, treating the injured
13:2
Balasore Train Accident: Team of doctors from Delhi reached Balasore, treating the injured
Delhi Environment Minister Acharya Lokesh Muni Takes Part In Yamuna Cleanliness Drive
4:10
Delhi Environment Minister Acharya Lokesh Muni Takes Part In Yamuna Cleanliness Drive

Trending Videos

6:35
Human error behind the accident, ZEE NEWS has the first report of the accident
17:50
Death ran on the tracks, Railways answered the questions for the first time after the accident
2:19
Odisha Train Accident: Congress Says Centre Was Aware Of Interlocking System Issue
13:2
Balasore Train Accident: Team of doctors from Delhi reached Balasore, treating the injured
4:10
Delhi Environment Minister Acharya Lokesh Muni Takes Part In Yamuna Cleanliness Drive
Railway statement on Train Accident,Indian Railway,Congress on Balasore Train Accident,Balasore train Accident news,odisha train accident,Balasore Accident Case in SC,Superme Court,Supreme Court of India,CM Mamata Banerjee's,Mamata Banerjee's statement,Mamata Banerjee on train Accident,balasore train accident,train accident in odisha,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,coromandel express train accident,train accident,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,train accident today in odisha,