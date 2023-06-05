NewsVideos
Odisha train accident: Indian Railways starts running passenger trains

Jun 05, 2023
Indian Railways has started running passenger trains on the tracks which were affected due to the horrific train accident which took place in Balasore, Odisha on June 02. A total of 275 people lost their lives in the incident with over a thousand people reported as injured. As per the Ministry of Railways restoration work is ongoing with over 1000 Manpower working tirelessly. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed for early restoration. Officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

