Odisha Train Accident: Last 35 hours of Balasore train accident, rescue operation over, know the situation

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Balasore Train Accident: 288 people lost their lives and about 1,175 people were injured in the Odisha train accident. It is being claimed that if the Yeshwantpur Express had left a little late, the accident could have been bigger.

Train Accident: : Health Minister Mandaviya will go to AIIMS Bhubaneswar today, Mandaviya will meet the injured
0:47
Train Accident: : Health Minister Mandaviya will go to AIIMS Bhubaneswar today, Mandaviya will meet the injured
Hardik Pandya With Wife Nataša, And Son Agastya Depart For A Family Trip
1:46
Hardik Pandya With Wife Nataša, And Son Agastya Depart For A Family Trip
DNA: How did the biggest train accident of the 21st century happen?
18:14
DNA: How did the biggest train accident of the 21st century happen?
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
9:43
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
14:1
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?

