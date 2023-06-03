NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Nine teams of NDRF are deployed for the rescue operation who are actively engaged in the search and rescue operation at the accident site, told Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF.

