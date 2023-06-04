NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident: The eyewitness who saw the train accident narrated a heart-wrenching scene!

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
The death toll in the horrific collision of three trains in Odisha's Balasore has reached 288. About 1000 people have been injured in the accident.

All Videos

UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
1:41
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident
0:34
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident
Signal received regarding Odisha train accident, investigation revealed big
2:34
Signal received regarding Odisha train accident, investigation revealed big
Badhir News: 'No train was in over speed', Railway Board's statement on Odisha Train Accident
4:40
Badhir News: 'No train was in over speed', Railway Board's statement on Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: The 'mastermind' of the train accident has been found..now PM Modi will not leave
9:5
Train Accident: The 'mastermind' of the train accident has been found..now PM Modi will not leave

Trending Videos

1:41
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
0:34
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident
2:34
Signal received regarding Odisha train accident, investigation revealed big
4:40
Badhir News: 'No train was in over speed', Railway Board's statement on Odisha Train Accident
9:5
Train Accident: The 'mastermind' of the train accident has been found..now PM Modi will not leave
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on train Accident,s jaishankar interview,S Jaishankar,s jaishankar speech,Ashwini Vaishnaw,बालासोर ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट,odisha train accident,train accident,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,odisha train news,train accident in odisha live,coromandel express train accident live,odisha rail accident,train accident live news,odisha train accident live,