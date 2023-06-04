NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: 'The guilty will not be spared', PM Modi's statement on Odisha train accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
PM Modi said, "This is a painful accident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of the injured. This is a serious incident, instructions have been issued to investigate from every angle. Those found guilty should be punished severely." Will go

