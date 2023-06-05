NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident Update: 'Fault' in the signal caused the train accident?

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident Update: It has been 3 days since the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Even after this, the search for relatives continues. Ashwini Vaishnav has said that there will be a CBI inquiry into this incident.

All Videos

Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case
6:21
Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
1:58
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
2:22
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened
1:45
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened
Kharge's letter with 5 questions on Balasore accident, who benefits from the political train?
1:29
Kharge's letter with 5 questions on Balasore accident, who benefits from the political train?

Trending Videos

6:21
Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case
1:58
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
2:22
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
1:45
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened
1:29
Kharge's letter with 5 questions on Balasore accident, who benefits from the political train?
odisha train accident updates,odisha train accident cause,odisha train accident cbi,Coromandel Express,coromandel express train accident live,coromandel express train accident,coromandel express accident,coromandel express train accident latest news,coromandel express accident today news,coromandel express train accident today news,coromandel express latest news,coromandel express news today,Balasore Accident,balasore train accident,