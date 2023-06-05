NewsVideos
Odisha's Balasore train accident: 93 dead, 182 not yet identified

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Balasore Train Accident: So far 275 people have died in Odisha's Balasore train accident, out of which 93 dead have been identified while 182 have not been identified.

