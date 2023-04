videoDetails

OIC makes statement on Ram Navami violence that 'Ministry of External Affairs gave a befitting reply'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has given a statement regarding the violence during the Ramnavami procession in some cities in India. On this matter, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that such statements are interference in India's internal affairs, which will not be tolerated.