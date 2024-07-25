videoDetails

OM Birla gives strict warning amid Parliament Session

| Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

On the fourth day of the budget session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave some instructions in the background of the comments made by BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay as well as TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the members sitting in the House regarding the comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party member Abhijit Gangopadhyay and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee - 'They should maintain the dignity of the House and not challenge the chair'