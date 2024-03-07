NewsVideos
videoDetails

Omar Abdullah's big claim before Modi's Kashmir visit

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Omar Abdullah's big claim before Modi's Kashmir visit. Omar Abdullah said that no one will come to the rally willingly. Today PM Modi is going on a tour of Kashmir. Where he will gift projects worth crores to the people. Tight security arrangements have been made before PM Modi reaches Jammu. Marcos commandos are also deployed at every nook and corner.

All Videos

PM Modi's visit to Kashmir before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates
Play Icon06:41
PM Modi's visit to Kashmir before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates
Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida: Emergency Unfolds In Gaur City 2, 16th Avenue, Watch Video
Play Icon00:29
Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida: Emergency Unfolds In Gaur City 2, 16th Avenue, Watch Video
Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Srinagar Gears Up Residents Throng Bakshi Stadium For PM Modi's Address
Play Icon00:51
Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Srinagar Gears Up Residents Throng Bakshi Stadium For PM Modi's Address
VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
Play Icon00:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India:
Play Icon00:20
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India: "Dr. Ganesh Baraiya's Triumph Over Adversity In Bhavnagar

Trending Videos

PM Modi's visit to Kashmir before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates
play icon6:41
PM Modi's visit to Kashmir before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates
Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida: Emergency Unfolds In Gaur City 2, 16th Avenue, Watch Video
play icon0:29
Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida: Emergency Unfolds In Gaur City 2, 16th Avenue, Watch Video
Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Srinagar Gears Up Residents Throng Bakshi Stadium For PM Modi's Address
play icon0:51
Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Srinagar Gears Up Residents Throng Bakshi Stadium For PM Modi's Address
VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
play icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India:
play icon0:20
Shortest Three-Foot Doctor In India: "Dr. Ganesh Baraiya's Triumph Over Adversity In Bhavnagar