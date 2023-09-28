trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668142
On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Prayers In Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 27 offered prayers at a Ganesh pandal in Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place.
