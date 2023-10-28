trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681202
"One Goal, Annihilate State Of Israel" Hamas Founder’s Son Exposes Organisation's Goal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Former Hamas member and son of the founder of Hamas, Mosab Hassan Yousef raised concerns over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Mosab opened up about the intentions of Hamas and its next steps.
