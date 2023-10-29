trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681655
NewsVideos
videoDetails

One person surrenders in Kerala blast case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Kerala blast LIVE updates: A serial blast has taken place at the convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala. One woman has died in the blast. Information about injuries to 35 people has come to light. Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Chief Minister from Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that we are taking the incident seriously. A person has surrendered in the Kerala blast case.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
play icon4:0
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: "100% Kiwi But Proud Of Indian Heritage" Rachin Ravindra Talks About Indian Roots
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
play icon4:51
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
play icon1:33
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza
play icon4:25
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza

Trending Videos

Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
play icon4:0
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: "100% Kiwi But Proud Of Indian Heritage" Rachin Ravindra Talks About Indian Roots
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
play icon4:51
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
play icon1:33
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza
play icon4:25
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations In Europe, UK Demand Peace In Gaza
hamas connection in kerala blast,kalamassery blast today,Kerala news,kalamassery multiple blast,blast at kalamassery,kalamassery yahova community blast,kalamassery blast kalamassery convention centre blast,kerala news live,israel hamas war kerala blast,klamassery blast terrorism attack,kalamassery blast,bomb blast at kalamassery,yahova community kalamassery,kerala blast news,local kerala news,Breaking News,Kerala blast LIVE updates,NIA,kerala bomb blast today,