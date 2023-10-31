trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682299
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November

|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Onion Price Hike: Before Diwali, onion is making everyone cry everywhere. The onion which was available at Rs 30 to 40 per kg till a few days ago has now reached Rs 80 to 100. People associated with onion business say that onion may become more expensive in November.
