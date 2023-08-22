trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652128
Onion Price Rise: Politics of Maharashtra heats up on 'onion'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The central government has come into alert mode amid apprehensions that onion prices will skyrocket after tomatoes. The condition of onions should not become like that of tomatoes. For this, taking a big decision, the government has decided to impose 40 percent export duty on the export of onions.
