trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682202
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Onion rates bring tears to eyes again!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
The price of onion in the retail market has reached Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg, which is Rs 14 per kg more than last week. Even in the wholesale market, onion prices have reached Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg, which is Rs 7 to eight per kg more than last week.
Follow Us

All Videos

Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
Play Icon8:14
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!
Play Icon34:24
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!
Baat Pate Ki: Watch special report of ZEE NEWS from Bundelkhand
Play Icon8:25
Baat Pate Ki: Watch special report of ZEE NEWS from Bundelkhand
Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
Play Icon20:47
Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng
Play Icon2:14
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng

Trending Videos

Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
play icon8:14
Gaurav Bhatia slams Sonia Gandhi
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!
play icon34:24
Israel Palestine War: Hamas Rocket attack on Israel!
Baat Pate Ki: Watch special report of ZEE NEWS from Bundelkhand
play icon8:25
Baat Pate Ki: Watch special report of ZEE NEWS from Bundelkhand
Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
play icon20:47
Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng
play icon2:14
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng
onion price today,onion price,Onion price hike,onion price news today,onion price in delhi azadpur mandi today,price of onion,price of onion today,hike in onion price,onion price hike in india,Vegetable price,vegetable price today,Vegetable price hike,vegetable price hike in india,rise in onion price,rate of onion in market today,rate of onion,today rate of onion,onion rate,onion rate today,Onion News,onion news today,breaking,Trending,zee nws,