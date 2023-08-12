trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648305
Only BOSS Modi in 2024 elections? Or the opposition will win!

Aug 12, 2023
After winning the battle of no-confidence motion in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the election fray in Madhya Pradesh today. He addressed a rally in Sagar. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi reached his parliamentary constituency Wayanad for the first time after the restoration of the membership of Parliament. Both the leaders used their respective platforms to attack each other. But at present the atmosphere in the country is of Modi versus all.

