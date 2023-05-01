NewsVideos
Operation Kaveri: Nearly 3,000 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Sudan

|Updated: May 01, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Around 3,000 stranded Indians have left the crisis-hit Sudan for Jeddah till now, as India intensified Operation Kaveri to rescue stranded citizens from Khartoum.

