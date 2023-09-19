trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664280
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Anantnag Encounter update: Army action against terrorists continues for the seventh consecutive day after the encounter in Kokernag, Anantnag. Till now there has been firing in the forests thrice. Crackdown has been tightened on three helpers of terrorists. Jammu Kashmir Police has also released his photograph.
Follow Us

All Videos

Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
play icon4:53
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
play icon3:14
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
play icon4:34
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?
play icon5:51
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?
Warning of heavy rain in the country.. Sky disaster will come in these states
play icon0:39
Warning of heavy rain in the country.. Sky disaster will come in these states

Trending Videos

Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
play icon4:53
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
play icon3:14
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
play icon4:34
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your promotion will happen on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?
play icon5:51
Elimination of Khalistanis! Canada cheated India.. PM Modi angry?
Warning of heavy rain in the country.. Sky disaster will come in these states
play icon0:39
Warning of heavy rain in the country.. Sky disaster will come in these states
anantnag encounter update,jammu kashmir encounter,Terrorist,Breaking News,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,ananatnag encounter live,Ananatnag Army operation,terrorist attack in rajouri,Jammu Kashmir,Rajouri encounter,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,encounter in jammu and kashmir,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu kashmir news,Jammu and Kashmir,Indian Army,Colonel Manpreet Singh,dsp humayan bhat,anantnag news today live,