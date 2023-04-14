हिन्दी
Opponents of education put Manish Sisodia in jail says Kejriwal
Updated:
Apr 14, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has attacked the central government. He said that the opponents of education have put Manish Sisodia in jail.
