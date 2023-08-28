trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654847
Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Contacted Mayawati

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
India Alliance News: According to sources, the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Taking a big bet, has contacted BSP supremo Mayawati. But Mayawati has put the condition of giving 40 Lok Sabha seats in UP in front of the opposition alliance. Mayawati wants ticket on 40 seats. Mayawati can be discussed in the meeting of the opposition alliance to be held on 31 August and 1 September.
