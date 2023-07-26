trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640700
Opposition alliance INDIA issues notice of no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
No Confidence motion in Parliament: Congress MP Tarun Gogoi has moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha..It has been brought in the last year of the second term of the Modi government. Earlier in 2018 also a no-confidence motion was brought against the government, although the opposition had to face defeat in front of the numerical strength of the ruling party.
