trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648097
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition doesn't understand Manipur's pain, PM Modi taunts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi said that the opposition does not understand the pain of Manipur. The opposition has betrayed Manipur. The opposition did not want to discuss Manipur. Opposition scared of no-confidence motion. We defeated the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

All Videos

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir's statement on China - drop bombs where China intrudes
play icon2:30
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir's statement on China - drop bombs where China intrudes
Major action by Delhi Police, arms consignment recovered before August 15
play icon3:36
Major action by Delhi Police, arms consignment recovered before August 15
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
play icon2:2
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
play icon6:44
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?
play icon1:25
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?

Trending Videos

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir's statement on China - drop bombs where China intrudes
play icon2:30
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir's statement on China - drop bombs where China intrudes
Major action by Delhi Police, arms consignment recovered before August 15
play icon3:36
Major action by Delhi Police, arms consignment recovered before August 15
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
play icon2:2
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
play icon6:44
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?
play icon1:25
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?
pm modi on north east,pm modi on bengal violence,pm modi on manipur,Manipur violence,seven sisters of india,PM Modi speech,manipur incident,Manipur Riots,manipur news hindi,manipur hindi news,Manipur news today,manipuri girl incident,Manipur protest,manipuri news today,manipur protests,PM Modi news,Breaking News,aaj ki taaja khabar,Latest News,