Opposition leaders' show of unity at Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

In a show of opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was not present during the ceremony at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where D K Shivakumar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister and eight MLAs as Cabinet Ministers.