Opposition leaders tweets on Mamata Banerjee Health

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Opposition leaders tweets on Mamata Banerjee Health. Mamta Banerjee recently suffered a head injury. After which she was admitted to the hospital. Many opposition leaders including PM Modi have tweeted about the health of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Know in this report what Rahul, Akhilesh and Tejashwi wrote in the tweet?

