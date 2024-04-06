Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition may go to court for SP candidate's nomination rejected in Khajuraho

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
SP Candidate Meera Yadav Nomination Rejected: Opposition can go to court if nomination is canceled in Khajuraho. Let us tell you that just before the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party has suffered a big setback in Madhya Pradesh. Here, nomination of party candidate Meira Yadav for Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat was cancelled. Akhilesh Yadav was angry about this.

All Videos

Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
Play Icon00:36
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan
Play Icon03:55
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in UP's Saharanpur and Ghaziabad
Play Icon04:37
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in UP's Saharanpur and Ghaziabad
Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mukhtar's residence on April 7
Play Icon06:14
Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mukhtar's residence on April 7
Watch today's Top 100 news of April 6
Play Icon09:00
Watch today's Top 100 news of April 6

Trending Videos

Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
play icon0:36
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan
play icon3:55
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in UP's Saharanpur and Ghaziabad
play icon4:37
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in UP's Saharanpur and Ghaziabad
Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mukhtar's residence on April 7
play icon6:14
Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mukhtar's residence on April 7
Watch today's Top 100 news of April 6
play icon9:0
Watch today's Top 100 news of April 6