NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition Meeting Breaking: Sharad Pawar's statement on the meeting of the opposition - the meeting will be held in Bengaluru

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Opposition Meeting Breaking: Sharad Pawar's big statement has come on the opposition's seat, senior NCP leader Sharan Yadav said that the next meeting of the opposition will be held in Bangalore on July 13-14. Earlier there was news that the next meeting of the opposition would be held in Shimla.

All Videos

Manipur Violence: Why is Manipur burning despite all efforts?
play icon2:37
Manipur Violence: Why is Manipur burning despite all efforts?
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
play icon1:41
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
play icon9:6
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
play icon3:2
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'
play icon6:28
 Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'

Trending Videos

Manipur Violence: Why is Manipur burning despite all efforts?
play icon2:37
Manipur Violence: Why is Manipur burning despite all efforts?
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
play icon1:41
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
play icon9:6
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
play icon3:2
Before the 2024 elections, PM Modi tightened his waist, the series of meetings in BJP intensified
Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'
play icon6:28
Tension in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi's 'big' political 'bet'
Opposition meeting,opposition meeting news,bengaluru meeting,Sharad Pawar,Patna meeting,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,Opposition Meeting Breaking,विपक्ष की बैठक पर Sharad Pawar का बयान,बैंगलुरु में होगी बैठक,Shimla,Bengaluru news,Opposition unity,internal fight,Opposition parties,Rahul Gandhi,Sonia Gandhi,Sharad Pawar,indian political parties,BJP,Bhartiya Janta Party,Opposition meet,शिमला की जगह बेंगलुरु में होगी विपक्षी दलों की बैठक,13 और 14 जुलाई को होगा मंथन,