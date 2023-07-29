trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641926
Opposition MPs leave for Manipur, will meet violence affected people

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Leaders of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A have left for Manipur. He will visit relief camps in Manipur and meet the victims.

