Opposition MPs meet Governor in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
After meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, I.N.D.I.A. The coalition delegation addressed the media. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that the governor has suggested that everyone should work together to find a solution to the situation in Manipur.

Anju Husband Breaking: Big disclosure of Anju's husband Arvind, Anju erased the evidence of marriage
play icon2:38
Anju Husband Breaking: Big disclosure of Anju's husband Arvind, Anju erased the evidence of marriage
Anju Pakistan: Anju abused her husband
play icon11:30
Anju Pakistan: Anju abused her husband
Uncontrollable truck wreaks havoc in Punjabi Bagh, police inspector collided
play icon1:10
Uncontrollable truck wreaks havoc in Punjabi Bagh, police inspector collided
Manipur starts collecting biometric data of 'illegal' immigrants from Myanmar
play icon1:25
Manipur starts collecting biometric data of 'illegal' immigrants from Myanmar
Fierce fire in Bihar west of Delhi
play icon3:8
Fierce fire in Bihar west of Delhi

