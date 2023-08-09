trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646917
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Opposition Never Wanted To Do Discussion" Home Minister Amit Shah On Manipur Violence

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
During the Manipur discussion, Amit Shah addresses the Opposition and explains why the Rule 267 rule has no practical application.

All Videos

Speaking About Manipur, Amit Shah Declares That Politicising
play icon1:23
Speaking About Manipur, Amit Shah Declares That Politicising "Manipur Violence" Is Dishonorable
Why did Amit Shah laugh while speaking on the no-confidence motion?
play icon8:43
Why did Amit Shah laugh while speaking on the no-confidence motion?
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament: संसद में राहुल गांधी स्मृति ईरानी की हुई लड़ाई
play icon3:31
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament: संसद में राहुल गांधी स्मृति ईरानी की हुई लड़ाई
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
play icon7:0
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament
play icon6:24
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament

Trending Videos

Speaking About Manipur, Amit Shah Declares That Politicising
play icon1:23
Speaking About Manipur, Amit Shah Declares That Politicising "Manipur Violence" Is Dishonorable
Why did Amit Shah laugh while speaking on the no-confidence motion?
play icon8:43
Why did Amit Shah laugh while speaking on the no-confidence motion?
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament: संसद में राहुल गांधी स्मृति ईरानी की हुई लड़ाई
play icon3:31
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament: संसद में राहुल गांधी स्मृति ईरानी की हुई लड़ाई
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
play icon7:0
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament
play icon6:24
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament
India,