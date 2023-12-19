trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700603
Opposition Protest Over demand Revocation Of Suspended MPs

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
After the lapse in Parliament security, the opposition is continuously creating ruckus in the Parliament, due to which 92 MPs have been suspended. Today again the opposition created ruckus in the Lok Sabha over the suspension of MPs. After that the opposition demonstrated outside the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi also joined him in the protest.

