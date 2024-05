videoDetails

Opposition raises objections on PM Modi Meditation

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

PM Modi Meditation in Kanniyakumari Update: The opposition has raised objections on PM's Sadhna. The opposition says that this Sadhna by PM Modi after the end of the Lok Sabha election campaign is a violation of the Election Commission's rules. The opposition has also demanded a ban on PM Modi's Sadhna. Watch the country's number one debate show on this issue.