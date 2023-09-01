trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656369
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition said 'one country one election rumour..' Shivam Tyagi washed in the middle of the debate!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
The atmosphere in the country is hot. Former President Ramnath Kovind has been made the chairman of the committee. This decision of the Center has once again fueled the speculations that this time the Lok Sabha elections may be held ahead of schedule. In fact, the Central Government has called a special session of Parliament from September 18, in which many important bills can be presented. According to sources, the government can bring a bill for One Nation One Election, Uniform Civil Code and Women's Reservation.
Follow Us

All Videos

Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi
play icon0:51
Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
play icon2:40
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses
play icon1:13
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
play icon4:22
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon1:9
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge

Trending Videos

Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi
play icon0:51
Big decision! Leave of all secretaries cancelled, instructed to stay in Delhi
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
play icon2:40
CM Yogi's big statement on one country, one election! One Nation One Election
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses
play icon1:13
I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
play icon4:22
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon1:9
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
one nation one election,one nation one election bill,modi on one nation one election,one nation one election debate,opposition on one nation one elections,one nation one election in hindi,one election,one nation one election article,one nation one election in india,one nation one election explained,one nation one election upsc,one nation one election speech,pm modi on one nation one election,one nation one election india,one nation one poll,