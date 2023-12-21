trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701320
Opposition to carry out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
MPs Suspended News: Uproar was witnessed in the Parliament during winter session of the Parliament, after which action has been taken against MPs. So far about 143 MPs have been suspended. The opposition has decided to carry out march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk today in protest against MPs suspension.

