Opposition united on 'Manipur' violence! A 'delegation' will go to Manipur

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
Manipur Breaking: Now the opposition has taken a joint step on Manipur violence. A delegation of the opposition will now go to Manipur to visit the violence. Adhir Ranjan from Congress will go to Manipur.

