NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition Unity: Lalu Yadav asks Rahul Gandhi to get married

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
"You didn't listen to my advice earlier. You should have married. It is not too late even today. You must get married," says RJD leader Lalu Yadav to Rahul Gandhi during opposition leaders' press meet in Patna. Watch the full video...

All Videos

PM Modi's address at state lunch
play icon10:52
PM Modi's address at state lunch
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
play icon5:43
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
play icon2:56
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
play icon31:56
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
play icon35:35
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?

Trending Videos

PM Modi's address at state lunch
play icon10:52
PM Modi's address at state lunch
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
play icon5:43
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 First Look: Dil Chahta Hai Roadster Goes Modern, Seductive, Sinister
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
play icon2:56
DNA: When Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, died in 1953
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
play icon31:56
DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?
play icon35:35
Deshhit: Anti-Modi front ready in Patna... now Delhi is not far?