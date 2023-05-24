NewsVideos
Opposition's attack on inauguration of New Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
New Parliament Inauguration: The new Parliament House is going to be inaugurated on 28 May. The opposition is unhappy about the scheduled date and inauguration by the PM and is constantly seen attacking the Prime Minister. In this connection, the opposition made a big attack on the PM and said that, 'PM has continuously hollowed out the Parliament'

Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal gets support of Uddhav Thackeray
Arvind Kejriwal gets support of Uddhav Thackeray

