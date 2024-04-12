Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Orry Returns With Latest Phone Cover Trends, Stuns In Traditional Attire

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Orry makes a stylish comeback, showcasing the latest phone cover trends while exuding charm in traditional attire at Sohail Khan's Eid party. Witness his effortless fusion of modern tech and timeless fashion as he steals the spotlight with his impeccable style.

All Videos

11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
Play Icon01:15
11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards
Play Icon01:04
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:58
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Play Icon01:09
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
Play Icon01:06
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today

Trending Videos

11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
play icon1:15
11th Class Student jumps off 24th Floor of the Apartment in Ghaziabad
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards
play icon1:4
Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon8:58
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
play icon1:9
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
play icon1:6
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today