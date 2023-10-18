trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677015
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Other Team, Not You" Joe Biden Absolves Israel Of Responsibility For Explosion At Gaza Hospital

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
United States President Joe Biden on October 18 landed in Tel Aviv amid Israel’s war with the Hamas terror group. He said that he was deeply sad by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
play icon2:30
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
play icon12:3
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In
play icon2:4
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In "Very Poor" Category
Big decision of Modi government for government employees
play icon1:53
Big decision of Modi government for government employees
Was It Israeli Airstrike Or 'Misfired' Islamic Jihad Rocket? What Killed Dozens At Gaza Hospital?
play icon2:4
Was It Israeli Airstrike Or 'Misfired' Islamic Jihad Rocket? What Killed Dozens At Gaza Hospital?

Trending Videos

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
play icon2:30
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
play icon12:3
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In
play icon2:4
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In "Very Poor" Category
Big decision of Modi government for government employees
play icon1:53
Big decision of Modi government for government employees
Was It Israeli Airstrike Or 'Misfired' Islamic Jihad Rocket? What Killed Dozens At Gaza Hospital?
play icon2:4
Was It Israeli Airstrike Or 'Misfired' Islamic Jihad Rocket? What Killed Dozens At Gaza Hospital?
World videos,