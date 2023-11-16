trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688824
"Our priority is" Retd General VK Singh Details Rescue Plan For Workers Trapped In Uttarkashi Tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Rescue operations continued for the fifth day in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on November 16. Meanwhile, Union Minister Vijay Kumar Singh reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the under-construction tunnel.
