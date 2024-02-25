trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724910
Out Of The Box: Elon Musk sending 10 Lakh people to Mars

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Out Of The Box: American billionaire Elon Musk shared a plan to transfer one million people to Mars, without giving any time limit for this. Responding to a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote, 'We are preparing a game plan to take one million people to Mars.'

