Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Speaking to ANI over the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the outcome of the Opposition meeting is clearly indicating that BJP is worried. Adding further, he said the Opposition has to protect the idea of India which has been disturbed by the BJP. He said, “Congress MP KC Venugopal says, “The outcome of this meeting of like-minded opposition parties is clearly indicating that they (BJP) are totally worried. We have to protect the idea of India which has been disturbed by the BJP.”
