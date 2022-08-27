Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India expresses his love for India

Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau on August 26 in Delhi, expressed his love for India and lauded its unity. “I think India is fabulous. I normally say that if you split the world into two parts, India is one part and the rest of the world is the other part. It reflects a huge diversity but we see unity in that diversity,” the Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India said. “I love this country, not at the first sight but gradually I am falling deeply in love with India and her people,” he added.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

