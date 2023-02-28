videoDetails

Over 40 British students stranded in US after hotel shreds their passports | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

Over 40 British students stranded in US after hotel shreds their passports | Zee News English 42 pupils were left stranded in the US after a hotel apparently shredded their passports in error. The teenagers from Barr Beacon School in Walsall were due home from a skiing trip on Saturday but have stayed four more days to get emergency documents. One mother said she was initially shocked but the school's "phenomenal" response had been reassuring.