DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:48 AM IST

The communal violence in Bahraich has raised serious concerns about the direction India is heading as a nation. A stone-pelting incident during a Durga idol immersion procession has left the city in flames, with clashes between communities. Such events are becoming disturbingly common, leading to fears that India is being destabilized through an international conspiracy targeting Hindus. Are we witnessing India being transformed into a nation like Pakistan or Syria, where religious freedom is under threat?