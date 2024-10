videoDetails

DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:52 AM IST

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has surfaced in connection with the murder of Mumbai politician Baba Siddique. While a direct link between Bishnoi and the killing remains unproven, speculations are rife about his motives. Is Bishnoi trying to create fear among Salman Khan’s circle, or is this part of a larger plan to dominate Mumbai’s underworld, which has seen a power vacuum?