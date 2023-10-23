trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679161
Over 'Allocation Of Tickets' Congress Workers Protest In Front Of Kamal Nath's Bhopal Residence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Congress workers protested outside Madhya Pradesh’s Congress President Kamal Nath’s residence in Bhopal on October 23. They were demanding that the candidates declared for Narmadapuram, Seoni Malwa and Rampur Baghelan seats should be changed. Protesters were seen holding placards and raised slogans.
