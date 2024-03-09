NewsVideos
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
OWAISI Breaking: A case of misbehavior with Namazis has come to light in Delhi. Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the government in the matter of misbehavior with the namazis offering namaz on the road in Indralok area. He has said that an atmosphere of hatred is being created against Muslims in the country and now this hatred is coming out openly.

